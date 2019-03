Van seized by Great Yarmouth police

Great Yarmouth police seized a van on March 28. Archant

A van was seized by Great Yarmouth police.

Another disqualified driver caught behind the wheel tonight as he made his way home. Vehicle seized & driver dealt with. #s165 #Seized #721 pic.twitter.com/yF1Mx4MqQL — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) March 28, 2019

Officers said that a disqualified driver was caught behind the wheel on Thursday (March 28) as he made his way home.

The vehicle was seized and the driver was dealt with, police said.