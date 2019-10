Disqualified driver has new car seized by police

A disqualified driver had his new car seized in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police Archant

A disqualified driver had his new car seized by police just hours after he'd bought it.

This vehicle was stopped shortly after the last one was recovered because of the way it was being driven in @GYarmouthPolice

Driver had bought it today and had insured it but as he's #disqual will more than likely mean his insurance wont be honoured. #1826 #seized #opinsured pic.twitter.com/FMonMamRxZ — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) October 3, 2019

Officers pulled the car over in Great Yarmouth on Thursday afternoon because they had concerns about the way it was being driven.

After carrying out checks, officers discovered the man was disqualified from driving and seized his car.