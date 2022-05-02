News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Disqualified driver stopped in Yarmouth pretends to forget identity

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:07 AM May 2, 2022
A disqualified driver pretended to forget their identity when stopped in the Yarmouth Area. 

A disqualified driver pretended to forget their identity when stopped in the Yarmouth Area. - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver that had already been disqualified twice pretended to forget their identity when stopped by police.

The driver of a Volkswagen was stopped in the Great Yarmouth area due to a "dodgy looking" rear tyre.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted about the incident at 10.34pm on Saturday, April 30 and said that the driver had no ID and couldn't remember who they were. 

They tweeted: "Luckily the mobile fingerprint scanner reminded them.

"Driver disqualified x2. Now off to the court for the third."

The vehicle has also been seized.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

GP_JELLICOEROAD_YARMOUTH_APR22

Updated

Person airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following Yarmouth crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Burgh Castle Meadow View

Burgh Castle home sells for almost £1.3m

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
A look inside the new Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront. Danny Branson, senior site manager.

Take a look inside Great Yarmouth's new £26m Marina Centre

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
A47 crash near Acle and The Windle

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Air ambulance called to crash on A47

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon