Disqualified driver stopped in Yarmouth pretends to forget identity

A disqualified driver pretended to forget their identity when stopped in the Yarmouth Area. - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver that had already been disqualified twice pretended to forget their identity when stopped by police.

The driver of a Volkswagen was stopped in the Great Yarmouth area due to a "dodgy looking" rear tyre.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted about the incident at 10.34pm on Saturday, April 30 and said that the driver had no ID and couldn't remember who they were.

They tweeted: "Luckily the mobile fingerprint scanner reminded them.

"Driver disqualified x2. Now off to the court for the third."

The vehicle has also been seized.