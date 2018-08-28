Disruption possible as work starts on crossing near busy Great Yarmouth junction

Pedestrians and cyclists could face disruption as work starts on building a new crossing in the Fullers Hill area in Great Yarmouth on Monday. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Pedestrians and cyclists are being warned they may face disruption as work starts on building a new crossing in the Fullers Hill area of Great Yarmouth on Monday.

The project will see three sections of pavement in the area converted into shared-use pedestrian and cycle path, connected by a new toucan crossing.

A signalised pedestrian-only crossing will also be put in place across Fullers Hill, near its junction with Northgate Street.

Mick Castle, Norfolk County Councillor for Yarmouth North and Central, said: “This is a great project which is designed to make it quicker, easier and safer to travel around the Fullers Hill area on foot and by bike.”

A county council spokesperson thanked people for their patience while the work takes place and said it will try to keep any disruption to a minimum.

The project is due to finish at the beginning of April and is part of the transport for Great Yarmouth project.

Click here for full project details, including temporary traffic management and road closures during construction.