Doctor knocked off bike unable to run after he suffered fractured pelvis

A doctor was knocked off his bike while he was cycling on Lowestoft Road at Hopton. Picture Google. Archant

A doctor suffered a fractured pelvis after being knocked of his bike, a court has heard.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard the victim was cycling on Lowestoft Road at Hopton, near Great Yarmouth when he was knocked off his bike by a Citroen Picasso car.

The court heard the cyclist suffered injuries as a result of the crash, including a serious collar bone injury and a fractured pelvis.

Kimberley Reeves, prosecuting, said: “The victim is a GP and has been for 20 years. As a result of this he’s had to take time off work. The surgery has had to hire locums.”

She said he has “only recently gone back” to work following the crash.

She said it has had an “ongoing impact” on the victim who has been training for triathlons for the past four years but who has not been able to run since the crash on July 14 last year.

Maria Buckle, 49, of Sayers Green, Hopton, near Great Yarmouth, did not appear in court yesterday (January 7) but pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention by post.

She was fined £239, ordered to pay £100 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Her driving licence was also endorsed with eight penalty points.

Also dealt with was Jeremy Dexter, 29, of Draycote Close, King’s Lynn who admitted driving without due care and attention on the A149 at Lynn.

The court heard Dexter had been attempting to carry out a U-turn on July 8 last year when a motorcyclist hit the side of his car and fell off.

As a result of the crash the motorcyclist suffered a fractured and dislocated wrist.

Dexter did not appear in court but had pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, and another offence of failing to comply with a traffic sign.

He was fined £600 had his licence endorsed with eight penalty points.

He was also ordered to pay £100 costs and a £60 victim surcharge.