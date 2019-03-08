Search

Three bitten by dog in Great Yarmouth bust-up

PUBLISHED: 15:40 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:47 05 April 2019

A man was assaulted before he and his two friends were bitten by a dog in Howard Street South, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

A man was assaulted before he and his two friends were bitten by a dog in Great Yarmouth.

The altercation took place on Wednesday, April 3, at around 6.35pm in Howard Street South.

A spokesman for police said officers were called to an altercation which saw a man in his 50’s get assaulted.

The victim suffered cuts and bruises to his face before he and two other men were bitten by a dog.

All three suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The dog has been seized by police and officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

