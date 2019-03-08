Investigations ongoing after three people savaged by dog

A man was assaulted before he and his two friends were bitten by a dog in Howard Street South, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

Investigations are ongoing into an incident which saw a man get assaulted before he and his two friends were savaged by a dog.

The altercation took place in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, April 3, at around 6.35pm in Howard Street South.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said a man in his 50s suffered cuts and bruises to his face before he and two other men were bitten by a dog.

All three victims suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The dog has been seized by police and officers are continuing to investigate the incident.