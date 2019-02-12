‘A vicious attack’ - Dead dog’s owner fears offending animal could strike again

Taz was killed by another dog while out for a walk in Great Yarmouth. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The owner of a beloved pet which had to be put down after a “vicious” dog-on-dog attack fears the offending animal may strike again.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Taz was killed by another dog while out for a walk in Great Yarmouth. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Taz was killed by another dog while out for a walk in Great Yarmouth. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Amanda Bridges, 58, from Cobholm, was walking her dog, Taz, along a path between Breydon Water and Broadland-Great Yarmouth rugby club last Thursday (February 7) afternoon.

In the grassy area next to the estuary a woman was playing fetch with a yellow Labrador and a brown Staffordshire terrier.

“They were going backwards and forwards,” Ms Bridges said, “but the dark-coloured one stopped and saw me.

“He ran over and attacked Taz straightaway, as if he was a toy.”

Taz was killed by another dog while out for a walk in Great Yarmouth. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Taz was killed by another dog while out for a walk in Great Yarmouth. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Labrador had also approached but stood by, watching, while Taz, a cross between a Yorkshire terrier and a chihuahua, tried to defend himself.

“He was lying on his back with his legs up, the dog biting him all over the place,” Ms Bridges said.

The woman on the grass had called her dog but the attack did not stop, with Taz squealing and barking.

The owner eventually came over and pulled her dog off Taz.

Taz was killed by another dog while out for a walk in Great Yarmouth. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Taz was killed by another dog while out for a walk in Great Yarmouth. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Ms Bridges said: “I said to her, ‘I want your details’. I said, ‘Look, all this blood, he’s bleeding’. I was panicking.”

But the woman walked away, followed by her dogs.

“It was a vicious attack,” Ms Bridges said. “I am shocked.”

She picked up Taz who was covered in bite marks.

She also noticed her own index finger had been bitten while trying to pull the dog away.

She immediately took Taz to the vet but was advised the kindest thing was to put him down.

Ms Bridges then said goodbye before her dog was given the injection.

“When I saw everything, I thought ‘I don’t want this to happen to another dog’, because it [the offending dog] could do it again,” Ms Bridges said.

“I don’t think I could have another dog. That has put me right off.”

That evening at James Paget University Hospital Ms Bridges was given a tetanus shot and antibiotics.

The next day, at Rainbow Bridge in Great Yarmouth, Taz was cremated.

His ashes were put in a cardboard tube which Ms Bridges still has at home.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact PC Gary Gibbs at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.