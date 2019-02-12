Dog is killed after being attacked by two others in Great Yarmouth

Police are appealing for information after a dog was attacked by two others in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

A dog has died after being attacked by two others in Great Yarmouth - and police now want to find the offending animals’ owner.

The incident happened between 4.30pm and 5pm on Thursday (February 7), Norfolk Constabulary have said.

A woman was walking her dog along Breydon Water near Broadland-Great Yarmouth rugby club when two dogs - described as a yellow Labrador and a brown Staffordshire terrier - attacked her dog.

The victim’s dog was taken to the vet for treatment but was put to sleep as a result of the injuries.

Officers are keen to trace the owner of the two dogs and speak to anyone who may have information regarding the incident.

Contact PC Gary Gibbs at Great Yarmouth police station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.