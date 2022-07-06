Dog rescued after fire breaks out at Gorleston home

A dog was rescued by fire crews from a Gorleston home due to a blaze - Credit: Carol Todd

A dog has been rescued after a fire broke out at a home in Gorleston.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were alerted at 10.16am today (July 6) to reports of a blaze at a house in Bells Road.

Crews from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth were at the scene by 10.26am and rescued a dog from the home, with all other occupants safe and accounted for.

The road was blocked while the fire crews tackled the blaze at the home in Bells Road - Credit: Clare Todd

Fire teams used breathing apparatus, main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

A thermal imaging camera was then used to check for hotspots.

The incident was over by 11.11am and it is not thought there was any significant damage to the home.

The road was closed between England's Lane and Lower Cliff while fire crews were at the scene.

Carol Todd, who lives in Bells Road, said: "The neighbour rang emergency services after smelling smoke.

"I spoke to some of the crew and they said they caught it just in time and that it could have been much worse.

"Afterwards they spoke to residents nearby and handed out leaflets about the importance of fire safety smoke alarms."