News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Dog walking appeal issued by animal charity

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 11:26 AM June 4, 2022
The Cinnamon Trust helps people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal ill

The Cinnamon Trust helps people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness by offering all kinds of pet care. - Credit: Cinnamon Trust

An animal charity is appealing for people to come forward to walk a man's pet around his village.

The Cinnamon Trust is looking for volunteers to walk the man's dog around Bradwell, near Gorleston.

The trust's volunteers help people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness by offering all kinds of free pet care.

A spokesman for the charity said: "We are looking for dog walking volunteers to help a resident of Bradwell and their delightful dog who would love to go for a good walk."

The trust says the man's dog is a medium-sized cross breed and is a "lively girl who is very friendly and well socialised and loves to go out and about".

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, you can download a volunteer registration form from cinnamon.org.uk or email the trust at appeals@cinnamon.org.uk.

Alternatively you can call 01736 757900.

Gorleston News

Don't Miss

Mantas Koreckis_0

Norfolk Live News

Great Yarmouth man wanted on recall to prison

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent visit Sweet Sensation in Great Yarmouth. 

TV | Gallery

First look as Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent visit Yarmouth for TV show

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
An Our Hire bus in Hemsby.

A new bus route is coming to Great Yarmouth this summer

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
People inside the new market building.

Great Yarmouth market place kicks off Jubilee celebrations

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon