Dog walking appeal issued by animal charity

The Cinnamon Trust helps people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness by offering all kinds of pet care. - Credit: Cinnamon Trust

An animal charity is appealing for people to come forward to walk a man's pet around his village.

The Cinnamon Trust is looking for volunteers to walk the man's dog around Bradwell, near Gorleston.

The trust's volunteers help people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness by offering all kinds of free pet care.

A spokesman for the charity said: "We are looking for dog walking volunteers to help a resident of Bradwell and their delightful dog who would love to go for a good walk."

The trust says the man's dog is a medium-sized cross breed and is a "lively girl who is very friendly and well socialised and loves to go out and about".

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, you can download a volunteer registration form from cinnamon.org.uk or email the trust at appeals@cinnamon.org.uk.

Alternatively you can call 01736 757900.