Inquest opens into death of teenager in seafront motorbike crash

Daniel Hickey

Published: 12:10 PM March 10, 2021   
Domas Baksaitis

Domantas Baksaitis, who tragically died after the motorbike he was riding collidied with a lamp post - Credit: Submitted

An inquest has opened into the death of a teenager who crashed while riding a motorbike.

Domantas Baksaitis, 17, of Britannia Road in Great Yarmouth, died in a collision on North Drive on March 2.

Opening the inquest at Norfolk Coroners' Court on Wednesday (March 10), area coroner for Norfolk Yvonne Blake said Mr Baksaitis was born on May 22, 2003, in Vilkaviskis in Lithuania.

The 'Forever in our Hearts Domantas Baksaitis' banner at the lamppost where he died after a motorbike crash in Great Yarmouth.

The 'Forever in our Hearts Domantas Baksaitis' banner at the lamppost where he died after a motorbike crash in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Anthony Carroll - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Jolita Medeliene identified her son at the Chapel of Rest at James Paget Hospital on March 8, the inquest heard.

Ms Blake said a pathologist at the hospital noted the cause of death was a skull fracture and brain injury due to a motor traffic accident.

The inquest has been adjourned to take place on September 2 and is expected to last two hours.

The memorial to Domantas Baksaitis at the lamppost where he died after a motorbike crash in Great Yarmouth.

The memorial to Domantas Baksaitis at the lamppost where he died after a motorbike crash in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Anthony Carroll - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Over the weekend, a vigil for Mr Baksaitis was held on North Drive, where police used rave legislation to disperse the 100-strong gathering, arrest four people and hand out 11 FPNs.

