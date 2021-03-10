Inquest opens into death of teenager in seafront motorbike crash
- Credit: Submitted
An inquest has opened into the death of a teenager who crashed while riding a motorbike.
Domantas Baksaitis, 17, of Britannia Road in Great Yarmouth, died in a collision on North Drive on March 2.
Opening the inquest at Norfolk Coroners' Court on Wednesday (March 10), area coroner for Norfolk Yvonne Blake said Mr Baksaitis was born on May 22, 2003, in Vilkaviskis in Lithuania.
Jolita Medeliene identified her son at the Chapel of Rest at James Paget Hospital on March 8, the inquest heard.
Ms Blake said a pathologist at the hospital noted the cause of death was a skull fracture and brain injury due to a motor traffic accident.
The inquest has been adjourned to take place on September 2 and is expected to last two hours.
Over the weekend, a vigil for Mr Baksaitis was held on North Drive, where police used rave legislation to disperse the 100-strong gathering, arrest four people and hand out 11 FPNs.
Most Read
- 1 Drone images capture new bridge progress in Great Yarmouth
- 2 High school confirms Covid case and students isolating
- 3 Zoo worker who lost eye in 90mph crash with cow is suing for £200k
- 4 Family doing up new home find messages and pictures from 100 years ago
- 5 Seafront businesses fear ruin if dunes continue to 'overrun' beach
- 6 Factory worker died after taking cocktail of drugs, inquest hears
- 7 Woman praises police after tools worth £1k found following break-in
- 8 Four arrests and 11 fines for teen's vigil - but friends slam 'rave' label
- 9 Man to stand trial over A47 crash which killed two women
- 10 Shops and homes bid for former village police station