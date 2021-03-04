Teenager who died in motorcycle crash named

Published: 2:19 PM March 4, 2021

The 17-year-old collided with a lamp post along North Drive in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google

A teenager who died after his motorbike crashed into a lamppost on Great Yarmouth seafront has been named locally.

Domantas Baksaitis, 17, died following the collision on North Drive in the early hours of Tuesday (March 2).

Police were called to area at 3am following reports a red Suzuki motorcyclist had been involved in a crash.

Mr Baksaitis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers want anyone who may have seen the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or via email: SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 26 of 2 March 2021.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.







