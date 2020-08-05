Search

Advanced search

How you can help the Great Yarmouth Mercury keep our community together and informed

PUBLISHED: 08:00 07 August 2020

A busy day on Great Yarmouth seafront. Picture: James Bass

A busy day on Great Yarmouth seafront. Picture: James Bass

Archant

In tough times like these, trusted local journalism helps keep you informed and helps keep our community together.

We know our area needs unbiased and fact-checked coverage more than ever. And we are committed to bringing you the latest news and important information in our newspapers and free websites, even as the impact of Covid-19 on our business makes it more difficult to do so.

That’s why I’m asking you to please help us with a contribution towards award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community. You can do that by clicking on the ‘Become A Supporter’ box below this article and donating a one-off or recurring amount.

Every single gesture of support will keep the news flowing and help strengthen the breadth and quality of our coverage.

You may also want to watch:

It will allow us to keep reporting on our area’s determined fight to beat the virus and to bounce back better than ever.

I understand that your own financial security may be unknown at this time and that a lot of deserving groups and organisations are asking for your support.

Your help now would mean more than ever before and help us keep our community updated with important news and information as we all look towards a brighter future.

Thank you

Andrew Fitchett, Editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Man in court over Poundstretcher attack

The windows of the Poundstretcher store in Great Yarmouth were smashed on Sunday night. A man was arrested at the scene Picture:Liz Coates

Black labrador rescued by jet-skiers after swimming out to sea

Simon Nicholls with Douglas after his swimming ordeal and back on the lead at Winterton. He was rescued by jet-ski riders after almost coming a cropper Picture: Supplied by Simon Nicholls

Eight Wetherspoon staff self-isolating after worker tests positive for coronavirus

The William Adams pub in Gorleston, part of the Wetherspoons chain, has said one of its staff members has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: Nick Butcher

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Man in court over Poundstretcher attack

The windows of the Poundstretcher store in Great Yarmouth were smashed on Sunday night. A man was arrested at the scene Picture:Liz Coates

Black labrador rescued by jet-skiers after swimming out to sea

Simon Nicholls with Douglas after his swimming ordeal and back on the lead at Winterton. He was rescued by jet-ski riders after almost coming a cropper Picture: Supplied by Simon Nicholls

Eight Wetherspoon staff self-isolating after worker tests positive for coronavirus

The William Adams pub in Gorleston, part of the Wetherspoons chain, has said one of its staff members has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: Nick Butcher

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Palliative care initiative supports 1,000 patients around coast

Adele Madin, executive director at ECCH, Picture: ECCH

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How you can help the Great Yarmouth Mercury keep our community together and informed

A busy day on Great Yarmouth seafront. Picture: James Bass

Government’s housing reforms blasted for giving public less say over development

Historic reforms of the planning system have been slated as contentious, pitiful and a bad day for local democracy. Pictured, prime minister Boris Johnson. Photo: PA Images

Chocks away! Full-sized model of iconic warplane built in Norfolk ahead of memorial

Stuart and Stefan Bailey (father and son team) build full sized replicas of aeroplanes. They're just putting the finishing touches on a Spitfire that's being shipped off to Salisbury August. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN