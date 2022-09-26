Donations pour in for kittens who face losing their eyes
- Credit: RSPCA East Norfolk
An animal charity has thanked people for their kind donations of cash and food to support kittens who could lose their eyes.
The eight kittens, believed to be from two litters, were found by a police officer in a cardboard box by the River Yare in Great Yarmouth ten days ago.
They are all being looked after by a single foster carer who is administering antibiotics and eye drops at frequent intervals.
As previously reported it was discovered that some had such terrible eye and tongue ulcers they were going to need their eyes removed, with pictures of the worst affected kittens said to be too upsetting to share.
A spokesman for the RSPCA East Norfolk branch, in Tarworks Road, Yarmouth, said it was too early to tell which kitten needed what surgery but that it was likely some would lose both eyes.
She said the animals looked to be from two litters with the youngest ones, at just six weeks old, the worst affected.
The cause of the ulcers was unknown but it was possible they had contracted, or were born with, cat flu which was then left untreated.
The branch had received financial donations and kitten food since going public with their plight, for which it was hugely grateful helping to pay for the surgery and treatment.
At the moment all efforts were focussed on helping the kittens to thrive and grow until they were big enough to go under the knife.
One man moved by their plight and horrified at the cruelty pledged a donation of £50.
"People have been extremely kind sending money and dropping off kitten food to our clinic and shops," the spokeman said.
"It is a few weeks until they will be able to have surgery safely.
"It is hard work looking after even healthy kittens. These need a lot of medication as well as antibiotics multiple times.
"We see a lot of things here and sometimes it really gets you.
"It has affected all of us that someone left it so late and got them no help.
"They are in the right place now. Thank goodness they were found and we are now doing all we can for them."
The East Norfolk branch is a separately registered charity to the national RSPCA.
For ways to donate or rehome visit rscpcaeastnorfolk.co.uk/donate.