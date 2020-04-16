WATCH: Mamma-Mia star joins performing arts students for singing tribute to NHS

Talented youngsters have performed on their doorsteps in a bid to raise the spirits of NHS and key workers.

Students at DPA performing arts academy in Gorleston came outside the homes to each do a turn for the piece - a rendition of the Gary Barlow/Andrew LLoyd Webber diamond jubilee anthem ‘Sing’.

They were joined by former student Mariella Mazzilli who is a cast member of the international tour of the West End hit Abba-inspired musical Mamma Mia.

DPA principal Karen Thompson said all the children loved to perform and had been finding ways to entertain digitally.

With a good proportion of the pupils from key worker families the logical next step was to create something to say ‘thank you’ to them.

The finished version put together by btec student Molly Allington had proved so popular and uplifting that more and more people wanted to see it and it was now being shared more widely, she added.