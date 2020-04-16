Search

WATCH: Mamma-Mia star joins performing arts students for singing tribute to NHS

PUBLISHED: 13:26 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:22 16 April 2020

Students from the DPA school of performing arts, a charity which has missed out on any government fundiing to help it through the coronavirus crisis, have teamed up digitally to put together and uplifting video for the NHS and key workers Picture: DPA

Archant

Talented youngsters have performed on their doorsteps in a bid to raise the spirits of NHS and key workers.

Former DPA student Mariella Mazzilli who is appearing in the West End's Mamma Mia. She joined current students performing in a thank you video tribute for the NHS Picture: Constance Victoria LondonFormer DPA student Mariella Mazzilli who is appearing in the West End's Mamma Mia. She joined current students performing in a thank you video tribute for the NHS Picture: Constance Victoria London

Students at DPA performing arts academy in Gorleston came outside the homes to each do a turn for the piece - a rendition of the Gary Barlow/Andrew LLoyd Webber diamond jubilee anthem ‘Sing’.

They were joined by former student Mariella Mazzilli who is a cast member of the international tour of the West End hit Abba-inspired musical Mamma Mia.

DPA principal Karen Thompson said all the children loved to perform and had been finding ways to entertain digitally.

With a good proportion of the pupils from key worker families the logical next step was to create something to say ‘thank you’ to them.

Students from the DPA school of performing arts, a charity which has missed out on any government fundiing to help it through the coronavirus crisis, have teamed up digitally to put together and uplifting video for the NHS and key workers Picture: DPAStudents from the DPA school of performing arts, a charity which has missed out on any government fundiing to help it through the coronavirus crisis, have teamed up digitally to put together and uplifting video for the NHS and key workers Picture: DPA

The finished version put together by btec student Molly Allington had proved so popular and uplifting that more and more people wanted to see it and it was now being shared more widely, she added.

