Search

Advanced search

WATCH: Norfolk’s fiercest drag queens unite for NHS and key workers

PUBLISHED: 12:43 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 14 April 2020

A drag queen choir comprising mainly of performers from Norfolk has recorded a version of You Raise Me Up as a thank you to all NHS and key workers Picture:Christopher Thomas Nicholl

A drag queen choir comprising mainly of performers from Norfolk has recorded a version of You Raise Me Up as a thank you to all NHS and key workers Picture:Christopher Thomas Nicholl

Archant

Norfolk’s drag queens have come together in sequin and song to pay tribute to the NHS and key workers.

A drag queen choir comprising mainly of performers from Norfolk has recorded a version of You Raise Me Up as a thank you to all NHS and key workers Picture:Christopher Thomas NichollA drag queen choir comprising mainly of performers from Norfolk has recorded a version of You Raise Me Up as a thank you to all NHS and key workers Picture:Christopher Thomas Nicholl

Swapping the stages of pubs and clubs for their living rooms and gardens a host of performers slipped into their glad rags and eye-catching make-up to toast those on the coronavirus front line.

Singing a version of You Raise Me Up, the first part of the recording is filmed in sombre monochrome, before bursting into colourful life and showcasing a kaleidoscope of glamorous looks.

Sexual health worker Kyle Hussey, who has resurrected his alter ego Eva Jenna Talia for the performance, said it was to show there was “light at the end of the tunnel”

Mr Hussey, 32, from Caister said the video, which was viewed over 5,000 times in its first few hours, was the brain child of Norwich drag act Christopher Thomas Nicholl aka Miss Crystal.

Kyle Hussey aka Eva Jenna-Talia who has sung in a Drag Queen Choir for the NHS Photo: Kyle HusseyKyle Hussey aka Eva Jenna-Talia who has sung in a Drag Queen Choir for the NHS Photo: Kyle Hussey

The local winner of drag idol, who often performs as part of a duo the Squirrel Sisters, was hailing the work of the NHS and key workers and the positivity of the weekly clap when he hit on the idea of harnessing the talents of the drag performers.

Now the aim is to reach as many NHS workers as possible with the Drag Queen Choir’s heartwarming thank you performance.

“We all know each other from the drag scene and it was nice to bring us all together,” Mr Hussey said.

“My character has been retired for about five months due to my ill health.

“And in a way coronavirus has brought her back.

“Due to self isolation I have been entertaining people via Facebook on a Sunday.

“It has given me an opportunity to perform again.”

Mr Hussey added that the huge impact of Covid-19 meant it had been felt in every corner of society and that he had been “overwhelmed by love and support” since the video was first shown.

One positive consequence was that people in the LGBT community and working in the NHS felt more included and welcome since the rainbow flags, the symbol of the Pride movement, had been adopted by the NHS.

“The Pride movement uses the rainbow flag and that has been adopted by the NHS movement.

“I have friends in the NHS and they now feel more wanted and included,” he said.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man lounging in hammock on roof applauded for ‘social distancing’

The man was spotted lounging in a hammock above a house in Oriel Way, Gorleston. PHOTO: Jake Filby

More than 80 coronavirus patients discharged from Norfolk hospital

Kirsty Fielder spent nine days in intensive care at James Paget Hospital. Picture: Denise Bradley

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Survivor’s message of hope after nine days in intensive care fighting coronavirus

Kirsty Fielder, from Gorleston, in intensive care at James Paget Hospital during her treatment for coronavirus. Picture: Chad Fielder

Three more die from coronavirus at the James Paget Hospital

The James Paget Hospital's new 'respiratory A&E' unit. Photo: Simon Stevens

Most Read

Man lounging in hammock on roof applauded for ‘social distancing’

The man was spotted lounging in a hammock above a house in Oriel Way, Gorleston. PHOTO: Jake Filby

More than 80 coronavirus patients discharged from Norfolk hospital

Kirsty Fielder spent nine days in intensive care at James Paget Hospital. Picture: Denise Bradley

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Survivor’s message of hope after nine days in intensive care fighting coronavirus

Kirsty Fielder, from Gorleston, in intensive care at James Paget Hospital during her treatment for coronavirus. Picture: Chad Fielder

Three more die from coronavirus at the James Paget Hospital

The James Paget Hospital's new 'respiratory A&E' unit. Photo: Simon Stevens

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Britten Court Care Home has announced four of their residents have passed away after being believed to contract the disease Covid-19.. Picture: Care UK

Survivor’s message of hope after nine days in intensive care fighting coronavirus

Kirsty Fielder, from Gorleston, in intensive care at James Paget Hospital during her treatment for coronavirus. Picture: Chad Fielder

Nine new deaths in Norfolk confirmed as total rises to 126

Doctors have hit out at a lack of coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment (PPE). Photo: Peter Steffen/dpa via AP

‘You are not going to lose the Yankee Traveller’ - how popular restaurant is riding out coronavirus

Yankee Traveller owners Oliver Hurren and Charles Thurston. The popular restaurant is in good shape and looks certain to survive the coronavirus pandemic thanks to its loyal customer base Picture: Oliver Hurren

WATCH: Norfolk’s fiercest drag queens unite for NHS and key workers

A drag queen choir comprising mainly of performers from Norfolk has recorded a version of You Raise Me Up as a thank you to all NHS and key workers Picture:Christopher Thomas Nicholl
Drive 24