WATCH: Norfolk’s fiercest drag queens unite for NHS and key workers

Norfolk's fiercest drag queens unite for NHS and key workers

Norfolk’s drag queens have come together in sequin and song to pay tribute to the NHS and key workers.

Swapping the stages of pubs and clubs for their living rooms and gardens a host of performers slipped into their glad rags and eye-catching make-up to toast those on the coronavirus front line.

Singing a version of You Raise Me Up, the first part of the recording is filmed in sombre monochrome, before bursting into colourful life and showcasing a kaleidoscope of glamorous looks.

Sexual health worker Kyle Hussey, who has resurrected his alter ego Eva Jenna Talia for the performance, said it was to show there was “light at the end of the tunnel”

Mr Hussey, 32, from Caister said the video, which was viewed over 5,000 times in its first few hours, was the brain child of Norwich drag act Christopher Thomas Nicholl aka Miss Crystal.

The local winner of drag idol, who often performs as part of a duo the Squirrel Sisters, was hailing the work of the NHS and key workers and the positivity of the weekly clap when he hit on the idea of harnessing the talents of the drag performers.

Now the aim is to reach as many NHS workers as possible with the Drag Queen Choir’s heartwarming thank you performance.

“We all know each other from the drag scene and it was nice to bring us all together,” Mr Hussey said.

“My character has been retired for about five months due to my ill health.

“And in a way coronavirus has brought her back.

“Due to self isolation I have been entertaining people via Facebook on a Sunday.

“It has given me an opportunity to perform again.”

Mr Hussey added that the huge impact of Covid-19 meant it had been felt in every corner of society and that he had been “overwhelmed by love and support” since the video was first shown.

One positive consequence was that people in the LGBT community and working in the NHS felt more included and welcome since the rainbow flags, the symbol of the Pride movement, had been adopted by the NHS.

“The Pride movement uses the rainbow flag and that has been adopted by the NHS movement.

“I have friends in the NHS and they now feel more wanted and included,” he said.