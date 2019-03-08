Motorists warned of delays over Gorleston drainage work

Drainage improvement works are taking place at the junction of Lowestoft Road nad Leicester Road in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

Motorists have been warned of possible delays due to drainage maintenance work.

The scheme at the junction of Lowestoft Road and Leicester Road in Gorleston began on Monday (November 11) and is scheduled to take six weeks.

Norfolk County Council is carrying out the work which is expected to improve drainage and therefore alleviate surface water flooding issues in the area.

Traffic control measures including temporary lights are in place while a number of parking bays have been suspended and there is currently no right hand turn out of Leicester Road.

The job is estimated to cost £112,000.

