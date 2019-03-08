Dramatic moment car destroyed by fire in suspected arson attack

A man in his 20s was arrested for suspected arson after a car was set on fire in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17) Picture: Submitted Archant

The dramatic moment a car went up in flames in a Norfolk village has been captured on camera.

A passer-by leaving work in the early hours of Sunday captured this image showing the extent of the blaze.

Police were called on Sunday, March 17 at 1am to reports a car had been set on fire and abandoned at the junction of Ormesby Road and Yarmouth Road.

The incident is being treated as arson, police said.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a class A drug.

He has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

One fire engine from Martham attended the scene and the crew swiftly extinguished the blaze, the fire service said.

A neighbour has told how she was woken up by the sound of car horn sounding persistently.

Looking out of the window she said she was shocked to see a car fully ablaze and immediately called the fire brigade who said they were already on their way.

She described how she quickly pulled on some clothes and rushed to help in case anyone was trapped in the vehicle.

She added she was also concerned for her own home in case the car exploded.

A small crowd had gathered as the drama unfolded.

The car has now been removed.