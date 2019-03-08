Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Dramatic moment car destroyed by fire in suspected arson attack

PUBLISHED: 12:31 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 19 March 2019

A man in his 20s was arrested for suspected arson after a car was set on fire in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17) Picture: Submitted

A man in his 20s was arrested for suspected arson after a car was set on fire in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17) Picture: Submitted

Archant

The dramatic moment a car went up in flames in a Norfolk village has been captured on camera.

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.

A passer-by leaving work in the early hours of Sunday captured this image showing the extent of the blaze.

Police were called on Sunday, March 17 at 1am to reports a car had been set on fire and abandoned at the junction of Ormesby Road and Yarmouth Road.

The incident is being treated as arson, police said.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a class A drug.

He has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

One fire engine from Martham attended the scene and the crew swiftly extinguished the blaze, the fire service said.

A neighbour has told how she was woken up by the sound of car horn sounding persistently.

Looking out of the window she said she was shocked to see a car fully ablaze and immediately called the fire brigade who said they were already on their way.

She described how she quickly pulled on some clothes and rushed to help in case anyone was trapped in the vehicle.

She added she was also concerned for her own home in case the car exploded.

A small crowd had gathered as the drama unfolded.

The car has now been removed.

Most Read

Police, dogs and drone involved in ‘ongoing operation’ in Great Yarmouth

Police, dogs and a drone are involved in an 'ongoing operation' in Breydon Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey

Pedestrian suffers ‘serious head injuries’ in seafront collision with people carrier

Police launch an appeal for witnesses following aggravated burglary in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

Man arrested in Norfolk village after car set on fire

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.

Two men arrested following armed police raids in Great Yarmouth

Police, dogs and a drone are involved in an 'ongoing operation' in Breydon Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey

Sex offender jailed for six years as judge praises ‘courageous’ victim

Peter Seymour was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Most Read

Police, dogs and drone involved in ‘ongoing operation’ in Great Yarmouth

Police, dogs and a drone are involved in an 'ongoing operation' in Breydon Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey

Pedestrian suffers ‘serious head injuries’ in seafront collision with people carrier

Police launch an appeal for witnesses following aggravated burglary in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

Man arrested in Norfolk village after car set on fire

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.

Two men arrested following armed police raids in Great Yarmouth

Police, dogs and a drone are involved in an 'ongoing operation' in Breydon Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey

Sex offender jailed for six years as judge praises ‘courageous’ victim

Peter Seymour was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Dramatic moment car destroyed by fire in suspected arson attack

A man in his 20s was arrested for suspected arson after a car was set on fire in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17) Picture: Submitted

Resurfacing work on Great Yarmouth path to disrupt traffic

Resurfacing works on the pedestrian and cycle path on Trafalgar Road in Great Yarmouth are to begin on March 25.

‘The council should not be selling school land for building ’ - anger over homes plan for playing field

Norfolk County Council wants to build 19 homes on the lower section of the John Grant School's playing field Picture: Google Maps

Great deals on old English roses and petunias

Chelsea Flower Show style roses Pictuer: Enjoy Gardening More

Access and environment key issues for new Norfolk coastal charity

The Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. includes the cliffs between Overstrand and Cromer. Photo: Simon Finlay
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists