Drink driver who was almost three times over the limit arrested in Great Yarmouth

A drink driver has been arrested in Great Yarmouth for being almost three times over the legal limit. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A drink driver has been arrested in Great Yarmouth after he was found to be almost three times over the legal limit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Male arrested for drink driving this evening after being noticed by town centre CCTV, lowest reading in custody was 104! Legal limit being 35! #noexcuse #Fatal4 #PC1067 #PC359 — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) January 11, 2019

Norfolk Police spotted the man on CCTV before stopping him in the town centre on Thursday night.

A tweet from Great Yarmouth Police said: “Male arrested for drink driving this evening after being noticed by town centre CCTV, lowest reading in custody was 104! Legal limit being 35!”