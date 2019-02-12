Car stopped after dramatic chase in Gorleston

A driver was arrested for numerous offences after police stopped his car following a chase in Gorleston. Archant

A driver was arrested for numerous offences after police stopped a car following a dramatic chase on a Norfolk road.

A vehicle failed to stop for us last night in Gorleston. Fortunately it was resolved safely after #stinger was used by @GYarmouthPolice and a successful #TPAC tactic deployed with the help of Harry and his handler @NSPoliceDogs #1826/282/53 Driver arrested for numerous offences pic.twitter.com/fXSJy5wLhx — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) March 1, 2019

The car had failed to stop for officers on Thursday night (February 28) in Gorleston.

Officers then used a stinger, or spike strip - this is a device placed on a road for stopping a car by puncturing its tyres - and three police vehicles followed and blocked the car.

Officers were assisted by their dog, Harry.

The driver was arrested for numerous offences.