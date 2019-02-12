Car stopped after dramatic chase in Gorleston
PUBLISHED: 09:36 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 01 March 2019
Archant
A driver was arrested for numerous offences after police stopped a car following a dramatic chase on a Norfolk road.
The car had failed to stop for officers on Thursday night (February 28) in Gorleston.
Officers then used a stinger, or spike strip - this is a device placed on a road for stopping a car by puncturing its tyres - and three police vehicles followed and blocked the car.
Officers were assisted by their dog, Harry.
The driver was arrested for numerous offences.
