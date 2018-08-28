Car thieves flee after 10-mile police chase on A47

A stolen car that left the road near Acle after a police pursuit from Norwich along the A47. Archant

A stolen car was chased by police for more than ten miles down the A47 before its occupants escaped after crashing into a field.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pursuit began after police spotted a stolen black Vauxhall Vectra near Chapelfield in Norwich last night, Thursday, January 18. It had been stolen from the Conge in Great Yarmouth.

According to Norwich Police, the car failed to stop for officers when flagged down before heading for the A47 in the direction of Yarmouth.

The driver then lost control and left the road close to the Acle slip road.

Officers from Norwich, Broadland and Roads Policing Officers chased what was believed to be two suspects.

The drone unit from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Norfolk dog unit were also called into action.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw the theft or the manner of driving of the vehicle at any time. Call 101 quoting CAD reference 38 with today’s date, January 18.

Police confirmed that the A47 will close eastbound later this morning while the vehicle is recovered.