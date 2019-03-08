Search

Police hunt for driver who hit nine-year-old girl

PUBLISHED: 16:09 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 04 November 2019

The red Citroen car which reportedly hit a nine-year-old girl in Middleton Road, Gorleston. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police are searching for a driver who hit a nine-year-old girl with a car leaving her with minor injuries.

The reported collision between a red Citroen and the girl happened in Middleton Road, Gorleston at 3pm on Thursday, October 24.

The driver was reported to have stopped at the scene, but failed to formally report the incident to the police.

Officers have released a CCTV image of the vehicle they would like to identify.

The girl suffered minor cuts and bruises from the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the car, or anyone with information should contact PC Adrian Young at Gorleston Police Station on 101, quoting CAD number 262, of 24 October 2019.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

