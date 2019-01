Driver caught on mobile phone with child in car without seat belt

A driver in Great Yarmouth has been reported for using a mobile phone and for having a child in the car without wearing a seat belt. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Norfolk Police have reported a driver for using a mobile phone and for having a child in the car who was not wearing a seat belt.

Vehicle stopped in Gt Yarmouth, Driver reported for using their phone whilst driving, no seat belt and having their child in car with no seat belt on. #RoadSafety #Fatal4 9081/7007 pic.twitter.com/xJO25EVCEi — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) January 2, 2019

The car was stopped in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver was also found not to be wearing a seat belt.