Driver caught using phone at the wheel on A47 - right in front of police

PUBLISHED: 13:49 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:49 10 March 2019

A driver was caught using his phone on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Google

Archant

A motorist has been caught using their mobile phone right under the nose of a police officer.

Police received a call yesterday from a member of the public regarding the driving manner of a vehicle they were following on the A47 Acle Straight.

An officer in the East unit of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) then witnessed the driver of the vehicle in question using their mobile phone at the wheel.

They were subsequently issued with a traffic offence report.

In a post on their Twitter page, the NSRAPT said: “East team #1691 received a call from a member of the public who was following a vehicle along the #A47 Acle straight.

“#1691 then witnessed the driver using a mobile phone at the wheel which would explain the erratic driving #Reported #Fatal4”.

