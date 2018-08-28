Search

Driver who crashed into car and lamppost before fleeing scene wanted by police

PUBLISHED: 16:18 08 February 2019

A black Vauxhall Astra is believed to have crashed into a parked vehicle and a lamppost in Lawn Avenue, Great Yarmouth on Saturday, February 2. Picture: Joseph Norton

A driver who crashed into another car and a lamppost before fleeing the scene is wanted by police.

The collision took place at just after 11.15pm on Saturday, February 2 in Lawn Avenue, Great Yarmouth.

A black Vauxhall Astra is believed to have crashed into a parked vehicle and a lamppost, causing significant damage.

Officers are keen to trace the driver of the vehicle who left the scene before they arrived.

No other cars were involved.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have information regarding the identity of the driver is asked to contact PC Steven Lee at Acle Roads Policing on 101 or email lees1@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

