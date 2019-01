Driver who has been wanted for six years caught on A47

Norfolk Police caught a driver who has been wanted for six years on the A47 in Acle on Tuesday night. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team. Archant

A driver who has been wanted by police for six years was caught on the A47 on Tuesday night.

#A47 Acle - Vehicle stopped as driver had no seat belt. Further enquires revealed no ins #Seized #Sec165 no MoT, no licence and driver has been wanted since 2013. #YouCanRunButYouCantHide 1826/7007 pic.twitter.com/xPS0EI4SNq — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) January 29, 2019

Norfolk Police initially stopped the vehicle in Acle because the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Further enquiries revealed they had no insurance, MOT or licence.

Police had been after the driver since 2013.