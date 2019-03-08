Search

Man arrested for drink-driving had failed to stop for Yarmouth police

PUBLISHED: 16:36 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 29 April 2019

Norfolk police arrested drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs in Great Yarmouth on April 29. Picture: Norfolk police.

Norfolk police arrested drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs in Great Yarmouth on April 29. Picture: Norfolk police.

A man who tested over twice the legal limit for alcohol has been arrested in Great Yarmouth.

Police in the seaside town stopped the car on Monday afternoon (April 29).

He was arrested for drink-driving, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

He is currently in custody and enquiries are ongoing, officers said.

Earlier, a unit with the Norfolk and Suffolk Armed Policing Team stopped a car in the Great Yarmouth area.

Norfolk police arrested drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs in Great Yarmouth on April 29. Picture: Norfolk police.

The driver tested just under the alcohol limit but was positive was cannabis and cocaine.

