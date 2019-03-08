Man arrested for drink-driving had failed to stop for Yarmouth police

A man who tested over twice the legal limit for alcohol has been arrested in Great Yarmouth.

A 28 year old male has been arrested today for Drink Driving, Dangerous Driving and Failing to Stop for Police – he is currently in custody and enquiries are ongoing. The male was found to be over twice the legal limit for alcohol.#DrivetoArrive #Fatal4 #PC617



- #PC228 pic.twitter.com/luftdSi8Sj — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) April 29, 2019

Police in the seaside town stopped the car on Monday afternoon (April 29).

He was arrested for drink-driving, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

He is currently in custody and enquiries are ongoing, officers said.

Earlier, a unit with the Norfolk and Suffolk Armed Policing Team stopped a car in the Great Yarmouth area.

The driver tested just under the alcohol limit but was positive was cannabis and cocaine.