Search

Advanced search

Uninsured drivers reported for multiple offences in Great Yarmouth area

PUBLISHED: 17:20 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 03 January 2019

Norfolk Police reported two uninsured drivers for multiple offences in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday night. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police reported two uninsured drivers for multiple offences in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday night. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Two uninsured drivers have been reported by Norfolk Police for multiple offences with one caught driving alone on a provisional licence.

Both drivers were caught by officers in the Great Yarmouth area on Wednesday night.

One was stopped for driving alone on a provisional licence, having no insurance, no MOT or tax.

The other driver was caught in Gorleston without car insurance as well as having an expired MOT.

Both vehicles have been seized.

Norfolk Police reported two uninsured drivers for multiple offences in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday night. Picture: Norfolk PoliceNorfolk Police reported two uninsured drivers for multiple offences in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday night. Picture: Norfolk Police

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

Ritson Lodge, in Hopton, which has been rated as inadequate by the CQC. Photo: Nick Butcher

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Flood alerts have been issued in parts of Norfolk and along the suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Driver caught on mobile phone with child in car without seat belt

A driver in Great Yarmouth has been reported for using a mobile phone and for having a child in the car without wearing a seat belt. Picture: Norfolk Police

New Year Babies: Meet the new arrivals at the James Paget Hospital who’ll ‘always have a birthday party’

James Darnell, the first baby to be born at the James Paget Hospital in 2019.

Firefighters help at pair of New Year’s Eve crashes on Norfolk roads

Firefighters were called to help at a pair of crashes on Norfolk's roads. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Most Read

Cold storage facility expansion at Turners of Soham could lead to ‘archaeological investigation’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ely Slimming World consultant Sharon is worth her weight in gold says TV host Rylan Clark-Neal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cyclist in critical condition after New Year’s Eve crash in South Cambridgeshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Youth football coach to face trial on paedophile charges related to football in Cambridgeshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Protestors will be at Ely station to campaign against train ticket price rise

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Meet the donkeys put on a New Year diet because of overly generous dog walkers

Trevor Austin and Kara Barber�s three donkeys have been put on a strict post-Christmas diet after being overfed by dog walkers over the festive period. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Uninsured drivers reported for multiple offences in Great Yarmouth area

Norfolk Police reported two uninsured drivers for multiple offences in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday night. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk museums feeling the heat after sweltering summer sees number of visitors slip

A report has said hot weather over the summer led to a big decrease in the number of visitors to Norfolk's museums Photo by Simon Finlay.

Women’s only gym celebrates its first anniversary

The team at the The Hut gym in Potter Heigham which has clebrated its first anniversary. Image: Nov Donovan

Six palliative care beds and new end of life community service for patients in Great Yarmouth and Waveney

East Coast Community Healthcare staff with operations director Adele Madin (far left) and chief executive Jonathan Williams (front centre). Photo: ECCH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists