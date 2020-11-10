Problem bridge to close from 8pm tonight for testing

Published: 2:45 PM November 10, 2020 Updated: 7:21 PM November 21, 2020

Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth was stuck in the open position for two hours bringing the town to a standstill. - Credit: Archant

A lifting bridge could be back in action following a series of tests which will mean closing the road for two nights.

Haven Bridge, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant

Test lifts of historic Haven Bridge will be taking place tonight (November 10) and tomorrow night, 8pm to 6am.

The 90-year-old bridge has been unable to lift for some time and let larger vessels through due to an electrical fault.

Norfolk County Council says it has been working with Peel Ports who operate the bridge, and maintain it on behalf of the county council, to resolve the issues.

If the test lifts are successful, the bridge will be able to open and allow large vessels to pass by the end of this week.

The Haven Bridge at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

While the closures are in place traffic will be diverted via A1243 Pasteur Road, A47 Western Bypass, A149 Acle New Road and B1141 North Quay.

Two free shuttle buses will be provided to carry pedestrians from one side of the bridge to the other.

The buses will also be capable of carrying cycles and mobility scooters.

The shuttle bus stops will be located at the Star Hotel on the east side of the bridge and the Matalan bus stop on the west side.

Because of social distancing shuttle buses will have restricted capacity with the normally eight seater buses taking four passengers from one household or two passengers from different households.

All passengers will be required to wear face coverings.

Those passengers without face coverings will be provided with face coverings free of charge.

A more major upgrade to modern standards worth £1.2m will resolve many issues caused by ageing/failing equipment, the council says.

MORE: Traffic chaos after bridge gets stuck