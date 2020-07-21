Driveway rentals surge by 285pc amid staycation boom in seaside town

A seaside town has seen a surge in driveway rentals as lockdown has eased and trippers head to the coast.

According to data supplied by online rental platform YourParkingSpace.co.uk Great Yarmouth has seen the fifth biggest increase, fuelled by staycation trippers looking to holiday closer to home.

It comes as Great Yarmouth Borough Council has revealed it is looking to rent out spaces on the unused section of Beach Coach Station.

According to parking site which advertises prime spots to those looking for them, demand is up by 285pc in the town, and income for homeowners hiring out their driveways stands at an average £53 a month.

There are currently ten spaces listed in Yarmouth with charges ranging from £150 a month for a space in Boundary Road to £20 to park at Tesco in Caister.

A space in Jury Street, a stone’s throw from Beach Coach Station, is being advertised at £118.75 a month or £4 for an hour and a half.

The advert notes the town has limited parking due to permit restrictions.

It says: “This spot is ideal if you’re staying in the area, or at one of the many luxurious guest houses in the area.

“There are several bus stops and eateries in the area within walking distance.”

People reviewing the space said it was good value and in a prime location close to tourism hotspots, the only downside being it was a very narrow street.

Harrison Woods, managing director at YourParkingSpace.co.uk, said: “We’re seeing a massive increase in rented driveway bookings in seaside towns as Brits return to the coast following a relaxation in lockdown rules.”

Brighton tops the coastal earnings chart with driveway owners making £162 per month on average, followed by Bournemouth and Worthing where residents make on average £92 and £78 respectively.

A spokesman for Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “We are currently seeking expressions of interest for additional car parking space in the currently unused section of Beach Coach Station.

“At present, there is no information on fees as due to the current Covid-19 situation the advert has yet to be progressed further.”