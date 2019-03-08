Driving instructor caught using phone while driving

A driving instructor was caught using their phone while driving in Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A driving instructor has been caught by police using their mobile phone while driving.

https://twitter.com/GYarmouthPolice/status/1164907676737949696

The motorist was spotted committing the offence in Great Yarmouth on Friday afternoon.

In a tweet, Great Yarmouth Police said officers had issued the instructor with a traffic offence report.

The tweet said: "TOR issued to registered driving instructor who was seen to be using their mobile phone whilst driving through Great Yarmouth this afternoon. #ShouldKnowBetter.

