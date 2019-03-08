Driving instructor caught using phone while driving
PUBLISHED: 16:02 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 23 August 2019
Archant
A driving instructor has been caught by police using their mobile phone while driving.
The motorist was spotted committing the offence in Great Yarmouth on Friday afternoon.
In a tweet, Great Yarmouth Police said officers had issued the instructor with a traffic offence report.
The tweet said: "TOR issued to registered driving instructor who was seen to be using their mobile phone whilst driving through Great Yarmouth this afternoon. #ShouldKnowBetter.