Driving instructor caught using phone while driving

PUBLISHED: 16:02 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 23 August 2019

A driving instructor was caught using their phone while driving in Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A driving instructor was caught using their phone while driving in Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A driving instructor has been caught by police using their mobile phone while driving.

The motorist was spotted committing the offence in Great Yarmouth on Friday afternoon.

In a tweet, Great Yarmouth Police said officers had issued the instructor with a traffic offence report.

The tweet said: "TOR issued to registered driving instructor who was seen to be using their mobile phone whilst driving through Great Yarmouth this afternoon. #ShouldKnowBetter.

