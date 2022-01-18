News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Drone crashed into lake in Norfolk during filming for new Keith Lemon show

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:56 PM January 18, 2022
Updated: 5:04 PM January 18, 2022
Fritton Lake, Norfolk, and Ashley Roberts, Keith Lemon

A drone crashed into Fritton Lake during the filming of The Real Dirty Dancing, hosted by Ashley Roberts and Keith Lemon - Credit: Archant Norfolk/PA Wire

A drone crashed into a lake in Norfolk during filming for a new television show starring Ashley Roberts and Keith Lemon.

The Real Dirty Dancing, which will air on E4 later this year, was shooting part of the series at Fritton Lake, near Great Yarmouth.

Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) looked into an incident on September 18, 2021, in which a DJI Mavic Pro 2 drone hit a tree and fell into the water.

It is understood that the incident happened at the end of filming a scene and the drone was not near anybody. 

The operator reported the incident and was cleared of wrongdoing.

The Real Dirty Dancing is a competition show in which celebrities compete to become Johnny and Baby by learning moves from the film. 

Stars were spotted trying to recreate the scene from the film in which the pair practice the famous lift in a lake. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Bid for superbike warehouse bringing 30 jobs shifts to new site
  2. 2 Injuries reported after crash closes road in Great Yarmouth
  3. 3 Council apologises to tenant who lived in mouldy house for years
  1. 4 Renewed objections to demolition of pub empty for a decade
  2. 5 'We need to live our lives' - Mercury survey reveals Covid impact
  3. 6 Great Yarmouth in 2022 - Key trends to look out for this year
  4. 7 Elderly driver taken to hospital after village green crash
  5. 8 Teen who achieved salon dream is national award finalist
  6. 9 Pregnancy joy for slimmer who lost over 6 stone for IVF
  7. 10 Brick thrown through window in spate of burglaries in Great Yarmouth area

Celebrities involved include Lee Ryan and Saffron Barker.

Channel 4 were contacted but did not want to comment on the incident. 

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kyle Muir appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. Photo: Supplied

Cowboy builder Kyle Muir admits fleecing customers out of £48,300

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Ronan Williams by the Hamburger on Regent Road.

WATCH: Young singer's music video highlighting Great Yarmouth landmarks

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Camperdown in Great Yarmouth where the Embassy Hotel wants to put up Pizza GoGo signs.

National pizza chain heading to 'refined' Great Yarmouth street

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Middlegate sign on road.

Inquest hears Great Yarmouth man died in flat aged 33

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon