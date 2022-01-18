Drone crashed into lake in Norfolk during filming for new Keith Lemon show

A drone crashed into Fritton Lake during the filming of The Real Dirty Dancing, hosted by Ashley Roberts and Keith Lemon - Credit: Archant Norfolk/PA Wire

A drone crashed into a lake in Norfolk during filming for a new television show starring Ashley Roberts and Keith Lemon.

The Real Dirty Dancing, which will air on E4 later this year, was shooting part of the series at Fritton Lake, near Great Yarmouth.

Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) looked into an incident on September 18, 2021, in which a DJI Mavic Pro 2 drone hit a tree and fell into the water.

It is understood that the incident happened at the end of filming a scene and the drone was not near anybody.

The operator reported the incident and was cleared of wrongdoing.

The Real Dirty Dancing is a competition show in which celebrities compete to become Johnny and Baby by learning moves from the film.

Stars were spotted trying to recreate the scene from the film in which the pair practice the famous lift in a lake.

Celebrities involved include Lee Ryan and Saffron Barker.

Channel 4 were contacted but did not want to comment on the incident.