Video

Watch: A bird’s-eye view of Yarmouth’s towering Nelson Monument

PUBLISHED: 09:44 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 15 March 2019

Nelson Monument in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Steve Parsons.

The Nelson Monument in Great Yarmouth, looming almost 50 metres high, is usually seen from below – but new aerial footage shows the pillar as it has never been seen before.

The swirling, birds-eye video was shot with a drone by local photographer Jonathan Morgan, his camera circling the statue of Britannia, with the roofs of the town and the rolling sea stretching far below.

The column currently stands in a railed enclosure inside an industrial estate on the South Denes and is open to the public on a limited basis.

The first stone was laid in August 1817, 12 years after Nelson’s death.

It was fully raised two years later.

The monument’s first custodian, a crew member of the HMS Victory, best known for its role in the Battle of Trafalgar, was one of those who had carried Nelson below decks after he had been shot.

Inscriptions at the base commemorate four of Admiral Nelson’s victories.

