Drone footage captures rubbled remains of Great Yarmouth’s former Marina Centre

Drone footage of the former Marina Centre shows nothing but rubble. Photo: Ben Oram Archant

Drone video footage has captured the rubbled remains of Great Yarmouth’s now fully-demolished Marina Centre along the seafront.

Aerial view of the Marina Centre site in Great Yarmouth. May 2020. Picture: Ben Oram Aerial view of the Marina Centre site in Great Yarmouth. May 2020. Picture: Ben Oram

There had been initial concerns that work on the centre would cause congestion and disruption to the seafront’s tourist attractions, but, as the country entered lockdown in March, they did not materialise.

Instead, work has been allowed to go on largely uninterrupted.

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “The government has been clear that building work can continue during this time, providing contractors follow appropriate additional health and safety measures.

“The demolition of the Marina Centre has continued over the past weeks as we move forward with this once-in-a-generation investment for the borough.”

Aerial view of the Marina Centre site in Great Yarmouth. May 2020. Picture: Ben Oram Aerial view of the Marina Centre site in Great Yarmouth. May 2020. Picture: Ben Oram

Looking to the future, the council said “the project team is progressing through the procurement process to appoint a main contractor this summer”.

A £26m investment will see a new leisure centre complex, set with gym, climbing wall, pools and a cafe, take the Marina Centre’s place in due course.