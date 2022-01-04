News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

New drone images show size and shape of £26m leisure centre

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 12:12 PM January 4, 2022
Updated: 12:13 PM January 4, 2022
Drone images of new Marina Centre Great Yarmouth

A bird's eye view of Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

Drone pictures are offering a bird's eye view of what Great Yarmouth's new leisure centre looks like now the outside is finished.

A new Marina Centre is taking shape on the footprint of the old, providing fun and fitness with a new pool and two flumes - including a two-person slide reckoned to be the only one for miles around.

New image of Great Yarmouth's Marina Centre

Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre as seen from above. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said despite the Covid pandemic it was on schedule to open in July this year.

He said apart from the car park most of the work outside had been completed and secured.

Inside tests were already underway with the 25m pool having been filled with water.

Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre

Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre is on course to open in July 2022. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

It will be run by Freedom Leisure under a ten year contract.

The not-for-profit leisure trust also took over the Phoenix Pool and Gym at the beginning of 2022.

Most Read

  1. 1 The big plans and events for Great Yarmouth in 2022
  2. 2 Four retails units planned for Bradwell housing estate
  3. 3 Wife of missing father-of-three 'is in pieces' as search continues
  1. 4 Roadworks to know about in Great Yarmouth this week
  2. 5 End of an era - farewell to two Great Yarmouth market stalls
  3. 6 73-year-old motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Caister crash
  4. 7 Mercury awards: Tia Hutchinson scoops 'Young Person of the Year' award
  5. 8 Twelve flood alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney
  6. 9 Man in 30s dies after Bank Holiday crash on Acle Straight
  7. 10 Mercury awards: Teacher of the year 'humbled' after topping vote

The contractors Morgan Sindall Construction broke ground in January a year ago.

The previous Marina Centre closed in October 2019 amid claims it was too large and too expensive, and had had its day.

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Car spotted dangling on sands at Great Yarmouth

No charges after owner returned from circus to find car dangling

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Police are currently searching for Scott Mayers who went missing on Boxing Day.

Updated

Search for missing Great Yarmouth man, 46

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The final preparations are being made for this year’s Christmas Spectacular shows at the Hippodrome Circus in Great Yarmouth.

Hippodrome to livestream sold out New Year's Eve show for free

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Hayley Moore had been a size 26 and could not get on the Skydrop ride at the Pleasure Beach

'I was mortified'- Pleasure Beach ordeal leads Hayley to lose 11 stone

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon