New drone images show size and shape of £26m leisure centre
- Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography
Drone pictures are offering a bird's eye view of what Great Yarmouth's new leisure centre looks like now the outside is finished.
A new Marina Centre is taking shape on the footprint of the old, providing fun and fitness with a new pool and two flumes - including a two-person slide reckoned to be the only one for miles around.
Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said despite the Covid pandemic it was on schedule to open in July this year.
He said apart from the car park most of the work outside had been completed and secured.
Inside tests were already underway with the 25m pool having been filled with water.
It will be run by Freedom Leisure under a ten year contract.
The not-for-profit leisure trust also took over the Phoenix Pool and Gym at the beginning of 2022.
The contractors Morgan Sindall Construction broke ground in January a year ago.
The previous Marina Centre closed in October 2019 amid claims it was too large and too expensive, and had had its day.