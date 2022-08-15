Incredible photos of SS White Swan shipwreck revealed after low tide

The SS White Swan is located close to the shore in Gorleston - Credit: Luke Martin Photography

Drone images of a shipwreck laying in its grave on the seabed have been captured just off Gorleston.

Luke Martin, a boatbuilder who lives locally, took the photos of the SS White Swan with a DJI Mini 3 pro during low tide on Sunday (August 14) evening at about 6pm.

The dad-of-two said he has a passion for taking pictures of vessels and didn't want to pass up a chance to get a closer look at the ship.

Mr Martin said: "Seeing her all my life lay there emerging from the water is special but with the low tide and the aerial equipment we have nowadays it makes for an incredible experience.

"I wanted a picture with the wreck and the shoreline all in one photo to capture just how close her place of rest is to our coastline."

The SS White Swan had been making its way from west Hartlepool to Greenwich, London, when it was hit by storms in 1916.

The ship decided to put down anchor at Scroby Sands but the wind and waves caused the ship to be dragged towards Gorleston Beach.

After 13 hours in treacherous conditions, the 22 seamen on board made it to shore but the storm had broken the back of the vessel and has laid just off Gorleston for more than 100 years.