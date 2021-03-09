Drone images capture new bridge progress in Great Yarmouth
- Credit: Simon Carter
The changing landscape of Great Yarmouth's riverside has been captured by drone.
Just weeks into a major two-year project to build a third river crossing the streetscape is already much change with homes and gardens flattened.
From above it is possible to more clearly make out the shape of things to come as the approach to the new lifting bridge begins to emerge.
The images were taken by photographer Simon Carter, known for his seaside shots offering a new and often sobering perspective on the borough's erosion-scarred coastline, as well as his images of the former Pontins holiday park in Hemsby.
They show the blank spaces once occupied by homes in Queen Anne's Road - a terrace on Southtown Road still waiting to be torn down.
Under the plans a new roundabout directly east of the Harfrey's roundabout will lead traffic on to the new bridge with exits to Suffolk Road and William Adams Way also radiating off it.
The bridge itself crosses the Yare just south of and parallel to Cromwell Road connecting with South Denes Road on the other side close to the junction with Sutton Road.
There it will feed into the existing road network with few modifications.
Demolition work began last month and is set to be finished by the end of April.
As well as cutting congestion and journey times the third river crossing is tipped to regenerate the Southtown area with new landscaping and attractive new walks and cycle paths.
The bridge will stand about 7m tall and is being built in two halves in Belgium.
It will be floated over by barge and installing it will mean completely closing the river to traffic for 72 hours and timing the operation almost to the second.
It is being billed as "more important than ever" in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic as the economy strives to recover.
Traffic around notorious bottlenecks at Gapton Hall, Fullers Hill and Haven Bridge will likely be eased bringing benefits to Hall Quay which it is hoped will develop more of a leisure feel once the dominance of cars is cut.
The bridge is due to open early in 2023.