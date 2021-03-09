Drone images capture new bridge progress in Great Yarmouth

Published: 1:58 PM March 9, 2021 Updated: 2:48 PM March 9, 2021

Drone images are capturing the pace of work in Great Yarmouth where a new bridge is being built crossing the river Yare. - Credit: Simon Carter

The changing landscape of Great Yarmouth's riverside has been captured by drone.

Just weeks into a major two-year project to build a third river crossing the streetscape is already much change with homes and gardens flattened.

Photographer Simon Carter has launched his drone over building works for the third river crossing, documenting progress so far. This shot shows Queen Anne's Road where a terrace of homes used to look out over Mind's community garden. - Credit: Simon Carter

From above it is possible to more clearly make out the shape of things to come as the approach to the new lifting bridge begins to emerge.

The images were taken by photographer Simon Carter, known for his seaside shots offering a new and often sobering perspective on the borough's erosion-scarred coastline, as well as his images of the former Pontins holiday park in Hemsby.

They show the blank spaces once occupied by homes in Queen Anne's Road - a terrace on Southtown Road still waiting to be torn down.

Simon Carter's drone images of progress so far on Great Yarmouth's new third river crossing offer a new perspective on the changing landscape. - Credit: Simon Carter

Under the plans a new roundabout directly east of the Harfrey's roundabout will lead traffic on to the new bridge with exits to Suffolk Road and William Adams Way also radiating off it.

The bridge itself crosses the Yare just south of and parallel to Cromwell Road connecting with South Denes Road on the other side close to the junction with Sutton Road.

There it will feed into the existing road network with few modifications.

A drone image showing work so far on the building of the third river crossing in Great Yarmouth. A new roundabout to the right of Simpson's Motorhomes will take traffic to the approach road with exits to Suffolk Road and William Adams Way. - Credit: Simon Carter

Demolition work began last month and is set to be finished by the end of April.

An overhead view of what the third river crossing in Great Yarmouth could look like Picture: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

As well as cutting congestion and journey times the third river crossing is tipped to regenerate the Southtown area with new landscaping and attractive new walks and cycle paths.

New image showing Great Yarmouth's third river crossing showing the control towers Picture: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The bridge will stand about 7m tall and is being built in two halves in Belgium.

It will be floated over by barge and installing it will mean completely closing the river to traffic for 72 hours and timing the operation almost to the second.

It is being billed as "more important than ever" in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic as the economy strives to recover.

A new image of Great Yarmouth's proposed third river crossiing in the open position Picture: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Traffic around notorious bottlenecks at Gapton Hall, Fullers Hill and Haven Bridge will likely be eased bringing benefits to Hall Quay which it is hoped will develop more of a leisure feel once the dominance of cars is cut.

The bridge is due to open early in 2023.

A raft of new pictures have been released as proposals for Great Yarmouth's third river crossing reach a crucial stage Picture: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council



