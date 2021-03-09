News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Drone images capture new bridge progress in Great Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 1:58 PM March 9, 2021    Updated: 2:48 PM March 9, 2021
Third river crossing drone images Yarmouth

Drone images are capturing the pace of work in Great Yarmouth where a new bridge is being built crossing the river Yare. - Credit: Simon Carter

The changing landscape of Great Yarmouth's riverside has been captured by drone.

Just weeks into a major two-year project to build a third river crossing the streetscape is already  much change with homes and gardens flattened.

Third river crossing Yarmouth drone pictures

Photographer Simon Carter has launched his drone over building works for the third river crossing, documenting progress so far. This shot shows Queen Anne's Road where a terrace of homes used to look out over Mind's community garden. - Credit: Simon Carter

From above it is possible to more clearly make out the shape of things to come as the approach to the new lifting bridge begins to emerge.

The images were taken by photographer Simon Carter, known for his seaside shots offering a new and often sobering perspective on the borough's erosion-scarred coastline, as well as his images of the former Pontins holiday park in Hemsby

They show the blank spaces once occupied by homes in Queen Anne's Road - a terrace on Southtown Road still waiting to be torn down.

Third river crossing Yarmouth drone images

Simon Carter's drone images of progress so far on Great Yarmouth's new third river crossing offer a new perspective on the changing landscape. - Credit: Simon Carter

Under the plans a new roundabout directly east of the Harfrey's roundabout will lead traffic on to the new bridge with exits to Suffolk Road and William Adams Way also radiating off it.

The bridge itself crosses the Yare just south of and parallel to Cromwell Road connecting with South Denes Road on the other side close to the junction with Sutton Road.

There it will feed into the existing road network with few modifications.

Third river crossing drone pictures Yarmouth

A drone image showing work so far on the building of the third river crossing in Great Yarmouth. A new roundabout to the right of Simpson's Motorhomes will take traffic to the approach road with exits to Suffolk Road and William Adams Way. - Credit: Simon Carter

You may also want to watch:

Demolition work began last month and is set to be finished by the end of April.

An overhead view of what the third river crossing in Great Yarmouth could look like Picture: Norfolk

An overhead view of what the third river crossing in Great Yarmouth could look like Picture: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

As well as cutting congestion and journey times the third river crossing is tipped to regenerate the Southtown area with new landscaping and attractive new walks and cycle paths. 

New image showing Great Yarmouth's third river crossing showing the control towers Picture: Norfolk

New image showing Great Yarmouth's third river crossing showing the control towers Picture: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Most Read

  1. 1 Four arrests and 11 fines for teen's vigil - but friends slam 'rave' label
  2. 2 Woman praises police after tools worth £1k found following break-in
  3. 3 Shops and homes bid for former village police station
  1. 4 Yarmouth chosen as pilot for economic recovery scheme
  2. 5 Mum's upset after church clears baby daughter's grave
  3. 6 Golf club forced to move tees after dunes collapse
  4. 7 Police on scene as mass vigil for teen enters second day
  5. 8 Zoo worker who lost eye in 90mph crash with cow is suing for £200k
  6. 9 Family doing up new home find messages and pictures from 100 years ago
  7. 10 Up to £2,000 for hospitality businesses unable to open at Easter

The bridge will stand about 7m tall and is being built in two halves in Belgium.

It will be floated over by barge and installing it will mean completely closing the river to traffic for 72 hours and timing the operation almost to the second.

It is being billed as "more important than ever" in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic as the economy strives to recover.

A new image of Great Yarmouth's proposed third river crossiing in the open position Picture: Norfolk

A new image of Great Yarmouth's proposed third river crossiing in the open position Picture: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Traffic around  notorious bottlenecks at Gapton Hall, Fullers Hill and Haven Bridge will likely be eased bringing benefits to Hall Quay which it is hoped will develop more of a leisure feel once the dominance of cars is cut.

The bridge is due to open early in 2023.

A raft of new pictures have been released as proposals for Great Yarmouth's third river crossing rea

A raft of new pictures have been released as proposals for Great Yarmouth's third river crossing reach a crucial stage Picture: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Drive

Motorcyclist, 17, dies after crashing into lamp post

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
North Drive

Teenager who died in motorcycle crash named

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Drone image of new Marina Centre being built in Great Yarmouth

Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
North Drive

Three arrests after more than 100 people gather in Great Yarmouth

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus