News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Drone images reveal extent of damage to fire-hit Great Yarmouth pub

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 2:08 PM March 24, 2022
Updated: 2:45 PM March 24, 2022
A drone photographer has shared an image of the fire damage at the Haven Bridge pub in Great Yarmouth.

A drone photographer has shared an image of the fire damage at the Haven Bridge pub in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Big Sky Photo

Aerial images have revealed the scale of the damage after fire tore through a pub in Great Yarmouth.

The pictures, taken by a drone on Thursday morning at 8.20am as fire crews were continuing to damp down, show how the roof of the Haven Bridge pub has been totally destroyed.

Drone images of Haven Bridge pub fire

The charred remains of a pub roof destroyed by fire have been revealed in a series of pictures taken by drone. - Credit: Big Sky Photo

Just a scattering of charred timbers are visible, with the front of the building apparently bearing the brunt of the blaze.

Some 60 firefighters tackled the fire which broke out at around 8pm on Wednesday.

Crews remained on scene all night and were still finding hot spots on Thursday morning.

Drone images of pub blaze Great Yarmouth

A drone photographer has captured the aftermath of a devastating blaze in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Big Sky Photo

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the blaze which has lead to the continued closure of Haven Bridge causing long delays for drivers.

Structural engineers are also on site assessing what needs to be done now, with demolition likely among the options.

Drone image of Haven Bridge pub fire Great Yarmouth

The scale of the damage of the former Haven Bridge pub is clear to see in this drone image. - Credit: Big Sky Photo

The pub is thought to have been unoccupied but firefighters say they cannot be sure as they have not yet been able to enter the building which has suffered extensive water and fire damage.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

NR Health and Fitness at Fitness 2000

Gym saved as new operators take over at town fitness hub

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Customers gazed into the windows at Market Gates shopping centre in Great Yarmouth on April 3, 1981.

16 sights you will remember from Great Yarmouth in the 1980s

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Shelly's Emporium new gift shop in Regent Road

Inside the new gift shop bringing 'something classy' to coast

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
JPUH new hospital design

James Paget University Hospital

Designs unveiled for new James Paget Hospital

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon