Drone images reveal extent of damage to fire-hit Great Yarmouth pub

A drone photographer has shared an image of the fire damage at the Haven Bridge pub in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Big Sky Photo

Aerial images have revealed the scale of the damage after fire tore through a pub in Great Yarmouth.

The pictures, taken by a drone on Thursday morning at 8.20am as fire crews were continuing to damp down, show how the roof of the Haven Bridge pub has been totally destroyed.

Just a scattering of charred timbers are visible, with the front of the building apparently bearing the brunt of the blaze.

Some 60 firefighters tackled the fire which broke out at around 8pm on Wednesday.

Crews remained on scene all night and were still finding hot spots on Thursday morning.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the blaze which has lead to the continued closure of Haven Bridge causing long delays for drivers.

Structural engineers are also on site assessing what needs to be done now, with demolition likely among the options.

The pub is thought to have been unoccupied but firefighters say they cannot be sure as they have not yet been able to enter the building which has suffered extensive water and fire damage.