Aerial photos show extent of one year’s erosion on Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 14:08 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 21 January 2019

Photo of Winterton taken from a drone on January 19, 2018. Picture: Simon Carter.

Photo of Winterton taken from a drone on January 19, 2018. Picture: Simon Carter.

Photos taken from a drone show the devastating effects of high winds and tides on the dunes of a stretch of Norfolk coast.

A picture of Winterton beach taken from a drone on January 20 this year shows the extent of coastal erosion there. Picture: Simon Carter.A picture of Winterton beach taken from a drone on January 20 this year shows the extent of coastal erosion there. Picture: Simon Carter.

The ‘before and after’ pictures were taken on January 19 last year and January 20 this year at Winterton, a seaside village north of Great Yarmouth.

The dunes there have receded in the wake of a series of winter surges.

The photographer, Simon Carter, took the photos with a drone, hovering about 40 metres above the shore.

Last week, the combination of strong winds and a high tide clawed at the dunes.

Photo of Winterton taken from a drone on January 19, 2018. Picture: Simon Carter.Photo of Winterton taken from a drone on January 19, 2018. Picture: Simon Carter.

A statement from Great Yarmouth Borough Council said there had been further erosion at Winterton and Hemsby.

However, while some of the dunes have been clawed away, beach levels have built up, with waves depositing sand and adding to the beach.

Last year, the embattled coast faced an erosion streak which saw several homes toppled.

A picture of Winterton beach taken from a drone on January 20 this year shows the extent of coastal erosion there. Picture: Simon Carter.A picture of Winterton beach taken from a drone on January 20 this year shows the extent of coastal erosion there. Picture: Simon Carter.

