Our wonderful countryside caught by drone
- Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram
The scenic landscape of the east coast has been captured from a bird's eye view highlighting the variety of terrain of the region.
Drone photographer, Matthew Collins, captured three stunning shots of Great Yarmouth's surrounding areas for his Arielshotsuk Instagram page.
The images highlight the North Sea with Great Yarmouth Racecourse in the foreground, as well as two shots showing the range of the River Bure by West Caister.
The edge of Newtown can be seen on the border of Great Yarmouth Racecourse.
Scroby Sands windfarm almost blends in with the sunlight reflecting off the North Sea.
The figure-of-eight track at Yarmouth Stadium can be seen in front of the marshland near the River Bure.
You may also want to watch:
The stadium was opened in 1940 for Greyhound racing and stock car racing has been held at the site since the 1960s.
Yarmouth Stadium recently held the world qualifiers for banger racing.
Most Read
- 1 A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion
- 2 Covid on the coast: No drop in cases as hospital admissions rise
- 3 TV episode filmed in Gorleston to air this week
- 4 Mental health patient died days after hospital discharge
- 5 Budding thrill ride designer gets to work on Yarmouth's rollercoaster
- 6 Is this the tallest sunflower in Norfolk? Caister woman's towering effort
- 7 Primary school praised by Ofsted for "warm, strict approach"
- 8 Fresh details of Broads' boating tragedy revealed in interim report
- 9 Special needs children miss school as parents face 'shambolic' transport
- 10 'Not fit for purpose' - fresh campaign to get A47 fully dualled