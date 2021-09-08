Our wonderful countryside caught by drone

Published: 12:31 PM September 8, 2021

The scale of the River Bure is immense in this bird's eye view photo. - Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram

The scenic landscape of the east coast has been captured from a bird's eye view highlighting the variety of terrain of the region.

Drone photographer, Matthew Collins, captured three stunning shots of Great Yarmouth's surrounding areas for his Arielshotsuk Instagram page.

The images highlight the North Sea with Great Yarmouth Racecourse in the foreground, as well as two shots showing the range of the River Bure by West Caister.

Great Yarmouth Racecourse and the surrounding areas are fabulously captured in this drone shot. - Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram

The edge of Newtown can be seen on the border of Great Yarmouth Racecourse.

Scroby Sands windfarm almost blends in with the sunlight reflecting off the North Sea.

The marshes by the River Bure can be seen from this aerial shot of Yarmouth Stadium. - Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram

The figure-of-eight track at Yarmouth Stadium can be seen in front of the marshland near the River Bure.

You may also want to watch:

The stadium was opened in 1940 for Greyhound racing and stock car racing has been held at the site since the 1960s.

Yarmouth Stadium recently held the world qualifiers for banger racing.