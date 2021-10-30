Stunning drone pictures show how festival has gone above and beyond
- Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography
It looks great from above - and arguably even better on the ground.
But whichever way you look at it Great Yarmouth's Fire on the Water Festival being staged at the Venetian Waterways is a huge success.
Drone pictures taken by Oliv3r Drone Photography show the impressive scale of the installation which features fire sculptures, quirky animations, and colourful displays - taking the town by storm.
Organisers Out There Arts say they are delighted and stunned by the success of the event, experienced as a slow stroll by tens of thousands of people.
As of Monday night, 31,482 tickets had been sold for Fire on the Water, with all slots taken up until October 31.
The event, organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Out There Arts, runs until November 6.
You may also want to watch:
Joe Mackintosh, director of Out There Arts said: “The audience response has been incredible, people are blown away by how amazing it is and ticket sales are exploding.
"This is world class stuff."
Tickets can be purchased at outtherearts.org.uk/fire-on-the-water
Most Read
- 1 HGV blocks roundabout following crash with Mercedes
- 2 Circus reassures visitors as show delayed due to safety inspections
- 3 Great Yarmouth venue to host first ever drag event
- 4 'Glagone but not forgotten' - 'Glagoon' disappears from Norfolk beach
- 5 Fashion boss treats Yarmouth auntie to Mercedes for 60th birthday
- 6 Great Yarmouth Covid vaccine centre cancels bookings
- 7 Parts of Great Yarmouth are county hotspots for knife crime
- 8 Public response 'phenomenal' as Yarmouth festival sold out
- 9 'It's great to be here' - funfair returns to Great Yarmouth
- 10 Police called after elderly, sick seal attacked with stones