Stunning drone pictures show how festival has gone above and beyond

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 6:00 AM October 30, 2021
Fire on the Water Festival

Great Yarmouth's Fire on the Water Festival has been a huge success. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

It looks great from above - and arguably even better on the ground.

But whichever way you look at it Great Yarmouth's Fire on the Water Festival being staged at the Venetian Waterways is a huge success.

Fire on the Water Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth's Fire on the Water Festival has been lifting spirits in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

Drone pictures taken by Oliv3r Drone Photography show the impressive scale of the installation which features fire sculptures, quirky animations, and colourful displays - taking the town by storm.

Fire on the Water Great Yarmouth

Fire on the Water in Great Yarmouth is selling out fast with organisers saying they are thrilled with the response. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

Organisers Out There Arts say they are delighted and stunned by the success of the event,  experienced as a slow stroll by tens of thousands of people.

As of Monday night, 31,482 tickets had been sold for Fire on the Water, with all slots taken up until October 31.

The event, organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Out There Arts, runs until November 6.

Joe Mackintosh, director of Out There Arts said: “The audience response has been incredible, people are blown away by how amazing it is and ticket sales are exploding.

"This is world class stuff."

Tickets can be purchased at outtherearts.org.uk/fire-on-the-water


