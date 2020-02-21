Search

Man who fled police jailed for dealing crack cocaine

PUBLISHED: 14:07 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:07 21 February 2020

Charlie Esherwood, 25, of Waterloo Road in Great Yarmouth, has been jailed for dealing crack cocaine. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

A man from Great Yarmouth has been jailed for two and a half years for dealing crack cocaine.

Charlie Esherwood, 25, of Waterloo Road, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (February 20) after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Officers were called to Salisbury Road on March 27 last year following reports of suspected drug dealing in the area.

Esherwood was found nearby on a bicycle with a phone to his ear.

He attempted to flee the scene but was arrested and searched on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Following analysis of the mobile phone that was recovered from Esherwood, it was established that the phone contained evidence of Class A drug supply within the area.

Sergeant Tony Hogan from the Great Yarmouth Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "This case demonstrates how important it is for local communities to work with the police in order to tackle drug dealing in the town and will reassure residents that we do respond to the information they provide us.

"We remain committed to tackling illegal drug activity in Great Yarmouth and protecting our communities from this type of crime."

Anyone who may suspect drug dealing in their community is encouraged to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

If you have information about drug dealing but want to remain anonymous then contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

