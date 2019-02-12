Driver arrested in Great Yarmouth had smoked cannabis, police say
PUBLISHED: 07:19 17 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:19 17 February 2019
Archant
A man has been arrested in Great Yarmouth for drug-driving.
Police in the seaside town said officers stopped a car on Saturday (February 16) due to the manner of its driving.
The driver had recently smoked cannabis, the police said.
He also still had some of the drug in his possession, it is reported.
The driver was arrested.
