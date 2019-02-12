Search

Driver arrested in Great Yarmouth had smoked cannabis, police say

PUBLISHED: 07:19 17 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:19 17 February 2019

Drug-driver arrested in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Denise Bradley.

A man has been arrested in Great Yarmouth for drug-driving.

Police in the seaside town said officers stopped a car on Saturday (February 16) due to the manner of its driving.

The driver had recently smoked cannabis, the police said.

He also still had some of the drug in his possession, it is reported.

The driver was arrested.

