Driver arrested in Great Yarmouth had smoked cannabis, police say

A man has been arrested in Great Yarmouth for drug-driving.

Driver stopped during the early hours due to manner of driving. Transpires that male has smoked cannabis recently and still in possession.....male to custody pic.twitter.com/xHSnvwPeTT — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) February 17, 2019

Police in the seaside town said officers stopped a car on Saturday (February 16) due to the manner of its driving.

The driver had recently smoked cannabis, the police said.

He also still had some of the drug in his possession, it is reported.

The driver was arrested.