Drug driver arrested on morning after Christmas party

A drug driver was arrested in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday morning after they had been out at a Christmas party. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A drug driver has been arrested in Great Yarmouth on the morning after a Christmas party.

Vehicle stopped in in @GYarmouthPolice this morning driver provided a positive @DrugWipeUK for cannabis after telling us they had been out to a Christmas party all night. #Fatal4 #NotWorthTheRisk. 1691/7007 pic.twitter.com/cQZwaKXunL — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) December 19, 2018

The driver tested positive for cannabis on Wednesday morning and told police they had been out at a Christmas party all night.

Three driver’s were arrested in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston at the weekend for suspected drug and drink driving.