Drug-driver arrested twice in six weeks for same offence

A drug-driver has been arrested twice in six weeks for the same offence. Officers also stopped another driver for having no insurance. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police Archant

Driver arrested after admitting using cannabis but failing to complete a roadside drugs wipe. Blood samples obtained in custody and released pending blood results. Driver was previously arrested 6 weeks ago for drug driving. #721 #fatal4 — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) July 25, 2019

Officers from Great Yarmouth Police stopped the driver in the town on Thursday night but they refused to complete a roadside drugs wipe.

They then admitted using cannabis before officers took blood samples.

The driver was arrested six weeks prior to last night's incident for drug-driving.

Later that shift, police seized a car as a different driver had no insurance.

Vehicle seized for no insurance from driver who 'couldn't afford it' . The irony is this will cost them more than a years insurance when you include fines, recovery & storage fees. Not their first no insurance TOR neither.. #s165 #721 #7355 pic.twitter.com/WbUaVakwWh — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) July 25, 2019

The driver said they "couldn't afford it".

