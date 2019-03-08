Search

Drug-driver arrested twice in six weeks for same offence

PUBLISHED: 09:43 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:43 26 July 2019

A drug-driver has been arrested twice in six weeks for the same offence. Officers also stopped another driver for having no insurance. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Archant

A drug-driver has been arrested twice in six weeks for the same offence.

Officers from Great Yarmouth Police stopped the driver in the town on Thursday night but they refused to complete a roadside drugs wipe.

They then admitted using cannabis before officers took blood samples.

The driver was arrested six weeks prior to last night's incident for drug-driving.

Later that shift, police seized a car as a different driver had no insurance.

The driver said they "couldn't afford it".

