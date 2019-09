Drug-driver seen 'swerving' in the road

Great Yarmouth Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drug-driving after they were seen 'swerving' in the road. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police Archant

A driver arrested on suspicion of drug-driving was seen "swerving" in the road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vehicle stopped after being seen swerving in the road. Strong smell of cannabis in car resulted in a roadside drugs wipe being completed, showing positive for cannabis. Arrested & awaiting blood results. #721 #457 #DrugsWipe pic.twitter.com/EuMv23KNx2 — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) September 26, 2019

Officers from Great Yarmouth Police pulled the car over on Wednesday.

The driver tested positive for cannabis after taking a roadside drugs wipe.

In a tweet Great Yarmouth Police said: "Vehicle stopped after being seen swerving in the road. Strong smell of cannabis in car resulted in a roadside drugs wipe being completed, showing positive for cannabis. Arrested and awaiting blood results."