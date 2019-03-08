Two drug-drivers arrested in Great Yarmouth

Two drug-drivers were arrested in Great Yarmouth following overnight stops by police. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk roads policing Archant

Two drug drivers have been arrested in Great Yarmouth following overnight stops by police.

East team #1691 has been working with #1443 of @GYarmouthPolice - Straight after being trained to use the @DrugWipeUK #1443 stopped a motorbike because of the manner of riding. Driver has been arrested on suspicion of #DrugDriving #fatal4 pic.twitter.com/d5t4AzZAJ2 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) April 1, 2019

Officers pulled over one car which had a faulty light and a motorcyclist for the manner of their driving.

Further checks on the car revealed two defective tyres and the driver tested positive for cannabis.

The motorbike driver was also arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.