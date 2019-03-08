Search

Two drug-drivers arrested in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 09:37 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 02 April 2019

Two drug-drivers were arrested in Great Yarmouth following overnight stops by police. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk roads policing

Archant

Two drug drivers have been arrested in Great Yarmouth following overnight stops by police.

Officers pulled over one car which had a faulty light and a motorcyclist for the manner of their driving.

Further checks on the car revealed two defective tyres and the driver tested positive for cannabis.

The motorbike driver was also arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

