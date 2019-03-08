Two drug-drivers arrested in Great Yarmouth
PUBLISHED: 09:37 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 02 April 2019
Archant
Two drug drivers have been arrested in Great Yarmouth following overnight stops by police.
Officers pulled over one car which had a faulty light and a motorcyclist for the manner of their driving.
Further checks on the car revealed two defective tyres and the driver tested positive for cannabis.
The motorbike driver was also arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.
