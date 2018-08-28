Search

Advanced search

Motorist arrested on suspicion of drug driving after they ‘undertook two cars’ on busy road

PUBLISHED: 11:44 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:44 25 November 2018

Police have arrested a motorist on suspicion of drug driving. Picture: library

Police have arrested a motorist on suspicion of drug driving. Picture: library

Archant

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after police stopped a vehicle as it undertook two cars.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing east team stopped the driver following the incident on the A47 in Gorleston on Saturday night (November 24).

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted: “East team also arrested a driver on suspicion of drug driving after providing a positive DrugWipe test.

“The driver was stopped when they undertook two cars on A47 Gorleston.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Other News

Motorist arrested on suspicion of drug driving after they ‘undertook two cars’ on busy road

11:44 Mark Boggis
Police have arrested a motorist on suspicion of drug driving. Picture: library

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after police stopped a vehicle as it undertook two cars.

Changes to rail services on rural routes as part of signalling upgrade

09:22 Mark Boggis
Network Rail engineers work on the Norwich, Yarmouth, Lowestoft improvements. Picture: Network Rail

Planned engineering work is continuing as part of a major signalling upgrade on the Wherry Lines from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

‘They are becoming a nightmare’ - Shopkeepers concerned by mobility scooter ‘problem’

09:20 Joseph Norton
Sandy Read, 83, rides a mobility scooter because of several health issues. Picture: Joe Norton

Concerned shopkeepers in Great Yarmouth have warned it will only be a matter of time before somebody is injured by a speeding driver on a motor scooter.

Campaign for Norfolk memorial to 97 soldiers massacred by the SS

Yesterday, 16:58 Geraldine Scott
Dennis O'Callaghan with a statue of Private William O'Callaghan carrying Private Albert Pooley from the massacre site at Le-Paradis in 1940. Picture: Ian Burt

A memorial to remember 97 British soldiers who died in an infamous Second World War massacre could soon be a reality as a campaign is launched for a fitting tribute in Norfolk.

Most Read

Video People ‘too scared’ to go out in Great Yarmouth town centre after dark

Tue, 17:05 Marc Betts
A man was filmed with a knife in Great Yarmouth. Picutre: Submitted

Business owners have warned that people are too scared to go onto a town centre street amid fears of a rise in violence at weekends.

Read more
Twitter

Video US huntress sparks outrage with pictures from Norfolk shooting party

Fri, 06:53 chris bishop
American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

An American huntress has sparked outrage by posing for pictures with animals shot in Norfolk.

Read more
Facebook

First look at Great Yarmouth train station’s new £710,000 entrance

Wed, 17:54 Joseph Norton
Great Yarmouth Rail Station renovation revealed. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Visitors to Great Yarmouth will be treated to a smarter welcome following a major revamp of the town’s train station forecourt worth £710,000.

Read more
Graham Plant

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

Mon, 12:33 Joseph Norton
A man left his car and tried to get into another vehicle in a road rage incident on the A149 Caister Road. Picture: Google Maps

A road rage incident in Great Yarmouth saw a man leave his car and try and get into another driver’s car when it was stopped at traffic lights.

Read more

Wanted woman arrested in Great Yarmouth

Mon, 15:17 Joseph Norton
Georgia Sugden. Picture: Norfolk Police

A woman who was wanted by police on recall to prison has been found in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Local Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy