Motorist arrested on suspicion of drug driving after they ‘undertook two cars’ on busy road

Police have arrested a motorist on suspicion of drug driving. Picture: library Archant

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after police stopped a vehicle as it undertook two cars.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East team also arrested a driver on suspicion of #DrugDriving after providing a positive @DrugWipeUK The driver was stopped when they undertook 2 cars on #A47 #Gorleston #1691 #Fatal4 @SgtChrisHarris pic.twitter.com/YaxbNI4HX3 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) November 25, 2018

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing east team stopped the driver following the incident on the A47 in Gorleston on Saturday night (November 24).

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted: “East team also arrested a driver on suspicion of drug driving after providing a positive DrugWipe test.

“The driver was stopped when they undertook two cars on A47 Gorleston.”