Two arrested for drug offence off A47

Two people were arrested for a drug offence after being pulled over off the Acle Straight in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday night. Picture: Google Archant

Two people who were pulled over by the police off the A47 have been arrested for a drug offence.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said officers made the arrest off Acle New Road at around 6pm on Wednesday night.

Eye-witnesses saw four police cars surrounding a vehicle near to the Vauxhall roundabout in Great Yarmouth.

